Person arrested in Owosso Township after being found with weapons

OWOSSO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A person from North Carolina is in jail after being found sleeping in a car with a large sword, a gun, and over 100 rounds of ammo.

The Shiawassee County Sheriff’s said that on Sunday, they were called to a house in Owosso Township. When they arrived, they said they found a person sleeping in their car with a large sword and a gun. The person went to the house unannounced and began making disturbing remarks according to officials.

The subject was put in jail on weapons charges and authorities said they are waiting on arraignment.

The incident is under investigation.

