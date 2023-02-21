Person arrested in Owosso Township after being found with weapons

(WILX)
By Brendan Vrabel
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 1:32 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OWOSSO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A person from North Carolina is in jail after being found sleeping in a car with a large sword, a gun, and over 100 rounds of ammo.

The Shiawassee County Sheriff’s said that on Sunday, they were called to a house in Owosso Township. When they arrived, they said they found a person sleeping in their car with a large sword and a gun. The person went to the house unannounced and began making disturbing remarks according to officials.

The subject was put in jail on weapons charges and authorities said they are waiting on arraignment.

The incident is under investigation.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Second MSU shooting victim out of critical care
First Alert Weather Day
Wednesday And Thursday Are First Alert Weather Days
A 19-year-old died Feb. 20, 2023 after reportedly crashing into a tree off US-131.
Teen dies after hitting a tree off US-131
Police believe deadly Dimondale shooting linked to dating relationship
Nick Malachowski last seen Feb. 18
Officials say missing Owosso man found

Latest News

Icy Road
Looking at a mess of a First Alert Weather Day and paczkis take over Studio 10
‘Forever a Spartan’: Funeral held for Michigan State victim
One person behind bars after traffic stop in Eaton County
Lansing senator backs bill to protect discrimination based on natural hair