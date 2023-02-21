Onstead man arrested after break-in, attempted theft of firearms

HOMER, Mich. (WILX) - A 40-year-old man from Onstead was arrested Monday on suspicion of breaking and entering and resisting police.

According to authorities, a Calhoun County deputy was on patrol at about 8 a.m. on J Drive South when they saw the man on private property and he ran away.

The sheriff’s office said the deputy found the door to the nearby home forced open and items from the home - including guns - were found near a vehicle in what they believed was an attempt to steal them.

Using a police K-9, the man was located in a nearby field. He was taken into custody and is facing charges of breaking and entering and resisting police.

