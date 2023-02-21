Onstead man arrested after break-in, attempted theft of firearms

Calhoun County Sheriff's Office
Calhoun County Sheriff's Office(Steve Hinkley | WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 7:15 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOMER, Mich. (WILX) - A 40-year-old man from Onstead was arrested Monday on suspicion of breaking and entering and resisting police.

According to authorities, a Calhoun County deputy was on patrol at about 8 a.m. on J Drive South when they saw the man on private property and he ran away.

The sheriff’s office said the deputy found the door to the nearby home forced open and items from the home - including guns - were found near a vehicle in what they believed was an attempt to steal them.

Using a police K-9, the man was located in a nearby field. He was taken into custody and is facing charges of breaking and entering and resisting police.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Second MSU shooting victim out of critical care
MSP seized more than 7 pounds of fentanyl, 2 pounds of cocaine, 25.5 grams of ecstasy, seven...
Michigan State Police seize 7 pounds of fentanyl, $190,000 in drug bust
MSU students are in mourning after three of their fellow Spartans were shot and killed on...
MSU leaders give update on return to classes
MSU raises funds for trauma recovery with Spartan Strong T-shirt sales
First Alert Weather Day
Wednesday And Thursday Are First Alert Weather Days

Latest News

A 19-year-old died Feb. 20, 2023 after reportedly crashing into a tree off US-131.
Teen dies after hitting a tree off US-131
Lansing Community College's Gannon Building
New safety plans for LCC after mass shooting at MSU
New safety plans for LCC after mass shooting at MSU
New safety plans for LCC after mass shooting at MSU
What MSU students can expect in class this week