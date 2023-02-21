One person behind bars after traffic stop in Eaton County

(Michigan State Police)
By Brendan Vrabel
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 12:43 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
DELTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - State troopers found a gun and drugs on a passenger in a car after a traffic stop in Eaton County.

On Sunday, Michigan State Police from Lansing stopped a car at 2:15 a.m. on Waverly Road and Glenburne Avenue. While investigating the car, officials said they found a passenger out on bond with a gun. The person did not have a concealed pistol license.

Troopers said the subject violated a personal protection order as well. The person also had an oxycodone tablet, an opioid drug, without a prescription.

According to authorities, the person was put in Eaton County Jail for gun charges, possession of Oxycodone, and violating bond.

