MSU warns of scammers profiting off of the ‘Spartan Strong Fund’

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University is warning people of scams pretending to be selling merchandise supporting MSU’s Spartan Strong Fund.

After the mass shooting on campus that killed three students and injured five others, a fundraiser was created to help raise money to help those who were affected by the tragedy at MSU. The Spartan Strong Fund raised $250,000 as of Sunday but due to the rise of merchandise connected to the charity, a rise in scams has also been seen according to MSU.

The school stated that “unscrupulous businesses and individuals have engaged in selling unlicensed apparel and other merchandise. The university cannot verify that proceeds from the sales of these unlicensed products will be donated to the Spartan Strong Fund.”

MSU said they want to remind people looking to buy from them that they only officially licensed and approved merchandise from the following vendors that support the Spartan Strong Fund through royalties and proceeds.

Nudge Printing

Colosseum

Underground Printing

Blue 84

CDI Corp.

A. Dean Watkins

4Imprint

Sewing Concepts

Zephyr

Gametime Sidekicks

People who think they saw a Spartan Strong Fund product that does not look to be licensed, can contact University Licensing Programs at licensing@union.msu.edu or 517-355-3434.

