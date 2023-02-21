MSU using shared experience to help move forward

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University is working to move forward from last week’s shooting at Berkey Hall and the Student Union, and it’s not making decisions alone. It is relying on conversations with other schools that experienced similar tragedies.

“It’s just really hard to know where to go from something like this,” said Alison Chmielewski, MSU Student.

Chmielewski is wondering what MSU will do to move forward from last week’s mass shooting. The university said they’re not doing it alone.

“More than 115 mental health providers across the Big Ten have volunteered their support,” said Alex Travis, Assistant Provost.

Support is coming in all forms; from sending counselors for students, staff and the community to advice to help move forward.

MSU said it is having conversations with schools about what it will do with Berkey and the union.

Virginia Tech remodeled Norris Hall where 32 people were killed in 2007. MSU Chief human resource officer Christina Brogdon was at Virginia Tech then.

“She’s been giving a lot of guidance. I’m appreciative of her, but we are really going through this together hand in hand,” said Rema Vassar, MSU Board of Trustees Chair.

MSU is also talking with other schools about if it should maintain an open campus.

“The culture of MSU, the culture of our university has been this is an open university. It’s a public university so a lot of our buildings are unlocked during business hours,” said MSU police interim deputy chief Chris Rozman.

Rozman said they do have the technology in place to implement some of those changes. Leaders need to decide what is the right solution.

But some students say they’d like to see that culture shift so they feel safe on campus.

“It might have to be a thing where people do have to key card into the building to promote that safety,” said Chmielewski.

The university doesn’t have a timeline to make any changes. Leaders want to find the right solutions to help everyone move forward.

