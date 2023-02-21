MSP Tpr. knocks down flames from a structure fire
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 12:41 PM EST
LAPEER, Mich. (WNEM) - Michigan State Police said the quick actions of a trooper helped fight a structure fire on Monday.
While on patrol on Feb. 20, Tpr. Conquergood heard a radio call requesting fire department response to a structure fire in a Lapeer mobile home community, MSP said.
He responded quickly and was able to fight the fire with his fire extinguishers, according to MSP.
MSP said Conquergood’s quick actions contained the fire damage to the laundry room.
The fire department arrived shortly after and fully extinguished the fire, according to MSP.
