Michigan house fire caused by hot ashes dumped into trash

Fire crews believe a Feb. 21, 2023 house fire was unintentionally caused by hot ashes.
Fire crews believe a Feb. 21, 2023 house fire was unintentionally caused by hot ashes.
By Dane Kelly
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 4:42 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WILX) - Fire crews are urging Michiganders to be vigilant after a house fire Monday.

According to authorities, it happened just after 11 a.m. at an Ann Arbor home, located near the intersection of King George Boulevard and Esch Avenue. The Ann Arbor Fire Department said a fire in a trash bin caught the outside of the house on fire, with some damage inside the garage.

Fire crews believe the fire was caused unintentionally by hot ashes.

The department released several tips to avoid similar incidents in the future:

  • Let the ashes cool completely before transferring them to an ash bucket. You may want to use long gloves that will protect your hands and arms from hot embers along with a shovel designed specifically for the job. Water is your friend at this point, mix in some until the ashes turn clumpy.
  • Always place ashes in a non-combustible container with a sealable lid. Metal containers are the best but should also include a metal lid
  • Store the ash bucket away from the home on metal, concrete or another non-combustible surface.
  • Wait at least four days before dumping the ashes.

