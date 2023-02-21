Looking at a mess of a First Alert Weather Day and paczkis take over Studio 10
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 1:35 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Meteorologist Justin Bradford looks at the winter storm bringing a midweek mess and prompting Wednesday and Thursday to be First Alert Weather Days. Plus Rachelle Legrand joins the Now Desk to see what Studio 10 has in store for Fat Tuesday!
Connect with Studio 10!
Download the free News 10 First Alert Weather App for forecast updates, radar, and severe weather notifications right to your smartphone.
More:
- Wednesday And Thursday Are First Alert Weather Days
- Preparing for back-to-back First Alert Weather Days and buildings Go Green
- General Motors goes green to show support for Michigan State University
- What MSU students can expect in class this week
Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.
Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.