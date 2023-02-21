Jackson Area Transportation Authority replaces Greyhound busing with Michigan company

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - The Jackson Area Transportation Authority announced Indian Trails, a Michigan transportation company, will be taking over busing services previously provided by Greyhound.

Greyhound tickets will no longer be available for purchase after Tuesday, Feb. 21. Indian Trails will continue service for arrival and departure times on all current routes. Tickets will be available for purchase online or in person at JATA’s Transfer Center, in Downtown Jackson at 127 W. Cortland.

The change will take effect Wednesday, March 1.

Executive Director, Michael Brown said “JATA is excited to partner with Indian Trails, a longtime Michigan company with a proven track record for providing safe and reliable transportation.”

JATA is a multi-service system providing county-wide transportation services to all residents within Jackson County.

