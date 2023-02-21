Groovy Donuts in East Lansing helps community celebrate Fat Tuesday

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As the tradition goes, on Fat Tuesday families across the United States use up all the ingredients in their kitchen to make paczkis - a type of fried and filled pastry. But in recent times, many people turn to stores to buy that annual guilty pleasure.

One of those stores is Groovy Donuts, where workers are cutting and filling hundreds of paczkis for Fat Tuesday.

“Being able to do that one paczki at a time to spread that joy is really great,” said co-owner Monica Gauthier.

The positive atmosphere and great pastries are what keep customers coming back to Groovy Donuts, according to MSU student David Hitts, who was lined up outside the bakery before the doors even opened.

“I’m extremely excited. I’ve been waiting for this for a while,” Hitts said. “Last year I showed up a little too late.”

Co-owner Andrew Gauthier said it isn’t unusual for customers to arrive early.

“There will be a line out the door at least for a couple of hours,” he said.

Andrew and his wife Monica not only own the bakery, but they are both behind-the-scenes baking.

“It’s by far the biggest donut day of the year, and I can imagine any other bakery in the state will tell you the same,” he said.

This year marks the eighth year that Groovy Donuts has been celebrating Fat Tuesday, and the team doesn’t plan on stopping anytime soon.

