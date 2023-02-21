East Lansing salon offers free blowouts to MSU students, faculty

(Bliss Salon Spa Boutique)
By WILX News 10
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 7:42 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Bliss Salon Spa Boutique is offering free shampoos and blow-drys at the East Lansing location, Bliss Hair Studio through Saturday for MSU students and faculty.

In a post on social media they said “we know it can be challenging to do even the most basic daily tasks like cooking, cleaning, studying, and caring for oneself.

To help show our support to MSU students and faculty, we are offering free shampoos and blow drys at our East Lansing location, Bliss Hair Studio. Please bring your MSU ID. Call ahead to book your free appointment at (517) 333-3917.”

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Second MSU shooting victim out of critical care
First Alert Weather Day
Wednesday And Thursday Are First Alert Weather Days
A 19-year-old died Feb. 20, 2023 after reportedly crashing into a tree off US-131.
Teen dies after hitting a tree off US-131
Police believe deadly Dimondale shooting linked to dating relationship
Nick Malachowski last seen Feb. 18
Officials say missing Owosso man found

Latest News

Metro Public Works officials are encouraging drivers to stay off the road if possible and keep...
Preparing for back-to-back First Alert Weather Days and buildings Go Green
First Alert Weather Day
Wednesday And Thursday Are First Alert Weather Days
General Motors goes green to show support for Michigan State University
General Motors goes green to show support for Michigan State University