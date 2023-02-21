East Lansing salon offers free blowouts to MSU students, faculty

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Bliss Salon Spa Boutique is offering free shampoos and blow-drys at the East Lansing location, Bliss Hair Studio through Saturday for MSU students and faculty.

In a post on social media they said “we know it can be challenging to do even the most basic daily tasks like cooking, cleaning, studying, and caring for oneself.

To help show our support to MSU students and faculty, we are offering free shampoos and blow drys at our East Lansing location, Bliss Hair Studio. Please bring your MSU ID. Call ahead to book your free appointment at (517) 333-3917.”

