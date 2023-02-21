Coronavirus Update: Michigan reports 6,547 new cases, 89 deaths over past 7 days

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The number of coronavirus cases in Michigan has decreased this week.

The Department of Health and Human Services reported 6,547 new cases of COVID and 89 deaths over the past seven days Tuesday.

During that timeframe, the state averaged about 935 cases a day, a decrease from last week’s average of 984.

State totals now sit at 3,049,739 cases and 41,957 deaths since the pandemic started almost three years ago.

As of Tuesday, 623 adults are hospitalized in Michigan with COVID, an increase from the 563 hospitalized a week ago.

County Confirmed COVID cases COVID-related deaths New cases per 100,000 people Clinton County 17,032 218 99.3 Eaton County 28,357 435 82.5 Ingham County 67,760 847 77.6 Jackson County 42,764 598 59.3 Shiawassee County 17,630 241 54.3

