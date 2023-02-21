Coronavirus Update: Michigan reports 6,547 new cases, 89 deaths over past 7 days

State totals now sit at 3,049,739 cases and 41,957 deaths since the pandemic started almost three years ago.
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services releases COVID data every Tuesday.
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services releases COVID data every Tuesday.(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 3:02 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The number of coronavirus cases in Michigan has decreased this week.

The Department of Health and Human Services reported 6,547 new cases of COVID and 89 deaths over the past seven days Tuesday.

During that timeframe, the state averaged about 935 cases a day, a decrease from last week’s average of 984.

State totals now sit at 3,049,739 cases and 41,957 deaths since the pandemic started almost three years ago.

As of Tuesday, 623 adults are hospitalized in Michigan with COVID, an increase from the 563 hospitalized a week ago.

CountyConfirmed COVID casesCOVID-related deathsNew cases per 100,000 people
Clinton County17,03221899.3
Eaton County28,35743582.5
Ingham County67,76084777.6
Jackson County42,76459859.3
Shiawassee County17,63024154.3

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Second MSU shooting victim out of critical care
First Alert Weather Day
Wednesday And Thursday Are First Alert Weather Days
A 19-year-old died Feb. 20, 2023 after reportedly crashing into a tree off US-131.
Teen dies after hitting a tree off US-131
Police believe deadly Dimondale shooting linked to dating relationship
Nick Malachowski last seen Feb. 18
Officials say missing Owosso man found

Latest News

Vitamin D deficiency is common, affecting about 42% of the U.S. population.
Your Health: Saving lives with vitamin D
Vitamin D deficiency is common, affecting about 42% of the U.S. population.
Your Health: Saving lives with vitamin D
The National Suicide and Crisis Lifeline receives a rise in calls according to mental health...
Your Health: How folic acid impacts suicide risks
In recent years, 12.2 million Americans have suffered from suicidal thoughts. Of those...
Your Health: How folic acid impacts suicide risks