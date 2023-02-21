Consumers Energy preparing for winter weather on Wednesday and Thursday

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Consumers Energy has said they are preparing for the winter weather that will hit Mid-Michigan on Wednesday.

Starting Wednesday, a large winter storm is expected to hit the lower peninsula with snow, freezing rain, and strong winds. This could result in power outages, downed wires, and other safety hazards. The company said that The Consumers Energy Storm Restoration Team has been monitoring the storm and is ready to respond with crews being set ahead of the storm.

In the case of downed wires, Consumer’s Energy said people should stay at least 25 feet away from them and anything they are touching.

Consumer’s Energy had some tips for when the storm hits:

“Charge all electronic devices. It’s advised to have an emergency battery or charging station available for use during an outage.

Have an emergency kit that includes flashlights and extra batteries, water, canned food and blankets. Be prepared with enough medication, baby supplies and pet food if applicable. A battery-operated radio is also a good idea.

Unplug sensitive electronics like TVs, computers and printers. Turn power strips off.

Consumers Energy also urges the public to keep these other important storm safety tips in mind:

A portable generator should be placed at least 25 feet away from any doors, windows or fresh air intakes. Never operate a generator inside your home, garage, basement or enclosed area. Proper ventilation is critical.

In addition to moving your generator outdoors and away from your home doors and intakes, don’t run your vehicles in a garage or use your gas stove for heat. If you have a fireplace, ensure the flue is open and only use if it’s been cleaned and serviced this year.

Be alert to crews working along slick roads. Drivers should slow down or stop and wait for oncoming traffic to clear so they safely can go past workers on roadsides.”

Consumers said they recommend people check their website for more tips when prepping for intense weather conditions.

