Communities in Schools: Literacy is all about expanding students’ horizons

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As we continue our Make an Impact Coverage, Communities In Schools are urging more students to read. It’s the first step for many and the key to one’s future.

Students at Elmwood Elementary are building a passion for reading. And creating events like science night, to get kids excited to read about different subjects. Reading is fundamental with capital fun. That’s what elementary students expressed when speaking to News 10.

“If you encourage them to read, then they will actually start to read,” said Kamela Taylor, Elementary student.

Kamela Taylor is a fifth grader in the Lansing school district. Once she learned how to read, it was only forward from there.

“When I was in 4th grade, I didn’t know how to read. I had teachers and friends that encouraged me, and now I know how to read. A lot. And I read every day,” said Taylor.

During elementary, students are developing skills both inside and outside of the classroom. Learning how to read is an important skill since words are used in everyday life.

Ashlei Echols is a Student Support Coordinator at Elmwood Elementary and says it’s extremely important for young kids to know how to read because the preschool-to-prison pipeline still exists today.

“If our students are unable to read and have strong reading skills by 3rd grade. They’re already attributed to the prison population,” said Echols.

When students have the necessary resources, it benefits them in all areas of life.

Communities in Schools, a statewide non-profit, ensure every student has the resources for students to succeed and ultimately graduate.

Vaughn Smith is a Student Support Coordinator at Lansing Charter Academy. She says reading provides instruction in day-to-day life.

“School is really hard when you’re looking at a paper and you don’t even know what to do, you don’t know where to start,” said Smith. No matter the subject, knowing how to read provides the foundation for success.

Mallory Deprekel is the CEO of Communities In Schools and she says literacy and being able to read is education.

“Literacy is all about expanding student’s horizons and also seeing what’s out in the world and also encouraging them to keep reading so they have more experiences and more opportunities,” said Deprekel.

Each word on the page creates a new journey for Kamela and other students learning how to read.

Communities in Schools will host multiple literacy days in March for students in Lansing. Throughout the week, News 10 will be collecting book donations for Communities in Schools.

You can learn ways to donate here. The goal is for every student to get a book.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.