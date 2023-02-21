Better Business Bureau on potential scams through ‘Meta Verified’ on Facebook

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Better Business Bureau (BBS) is warning Facebook users of potential scams following the release of Meta Verified, a paid “blue verification badge” for Facebook and Instagram.

The BBB said the monthly subscription service will allow users to get a verification badge which is similar to Twitter’s blue checkmark program released in November 2022. The BBB is warning people to have the facts and protect themselves against future scam artists with information.

Here is what people need to know according to the BBB.

Regular Facebook and Instagram users do not have to pay:

The subscription service is an option to help creators and businesses build their communities.

The optional Meta subscription service will cost $11.99 per month on the web and $14.99 for the iOS and Android app. Twitter’s blue check is $8 a month for web and $11 for iOS and Android. Twitter also announced an upcharge for its new secure text messaging program

Meta Verified is only available in New Zealand and Australia on Feb. 21 but may expand globally soon and to business accounts eventually. Twitter Blue is available in many countries, including the U.S. and Canada.

Users must meet the minimum requirements, be at least 18 years old, and submit a government ID that matches the name and photo on Facebook and Instagram to be eligible for a verification badge

Be on the lookout for potential scams:

If you want to learn more about phishing scams you can read tips from the BBB or visit BBB’s Scam Tracker to report scams or fraud.

