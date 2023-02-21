8 severed cow heads found in dumpster

FILE PHOTO - A Charolais cow cleans its coat at the agricultural fair 'International Green Week...
FILE PHOTO - A Charolais cow cleans its coat at the agricultural fair 'International Green Week 2008' in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, Jan. 22, 2008. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn)(Michael Sohn | ASSOCIATED PRESS)
By Lydian Kennin and Debra Worley
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 10:47 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BROWNSVILLE, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) – More than half a dozen severed cow heads were found illegally thrown in a dumpster over the weekend, according to authorities in Tennessee.

The Haywood County Sheriff’s Office said deputies received a call around 1 p.m. Saturday of a large number of cow heads seen in a Solid Waste dumpster.

A nearby resident told deputies he heard dumping noises around 2 a.m.

The sheriff’s office said in a news release the eight cows appear to be a Charolais mixed breed, each with tags in their ears and tongues cut out.

Deputies further explained the heads appeared to have been severed with a chainsaw.

The sheriff’s office is asking the public for more information regarding this illegal dumping of animal parts.

