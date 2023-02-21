$3M in grants given to University of Michigan’s Center for Connected and Automated Transportation

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Millions of dollars in federal grants were welcomed by Michigan senators and representatives that would help research into connected infrastructure.

$3 million in federal funding is expected to go towards the University of Michigan Center for Connected and Automated Transportation (CCAT). U.S. Senators Gary Peters and Debbie Stabenow as well as Representative Debbie Dingell welcomed the funding on Tuesday.

“The University of Michigan’s critical research has helped make cars and buses safer, improve roads and bridges, and keep us at the forefront of autonomous vehicle breakthroughs. This investment will help the University and our state continue as global leaders in transportation safety, automobiles, and road infrastructure,” said Stabenow.

The funding came from the U.S. Department of Transportation University Transportation Center program and was helped by an infrastructure law enacted in 2021. The grant is expected to help give the center resources to continue research into safety through automated car testing and vehicle-to-everything deployment. Officials said it can also help enhance mobility by developing connected infrastructure and cooperative driving automation.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.