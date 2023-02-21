26-year-old power line worker electrocuted on the job, coroner says

Cody Lange, 26, was killed on the job when he was electrocuted late Monday night.
Cody Lange, 26, was killed on the job when he was electrocuted late Monday night.(maakenzie/Getty Images Signature via Canva)
By Jessie Gibson and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 4:53 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM/Gray News) – A 26-year-old power line worker was electrocuted on the job late Monday night in Georgia.

Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan identified the victim as Cody Lange.

Bryan said Lange was electrocuted while working on power lines in the Columbus area. He was pronounced dead at 12:17 a.m. Tuesday.

Lange’s body is being sent for an autopsy. No further information was available.

Copyright 2023 WTVM via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Weather Day
Wednesday And Thursday Are First Alert Weather Days
Second MSU shooting victim out of critical care
A 19-year-old died Feb. 20, 2023 after reportedly crashing into a tree off US-131.
Teen dies after hitting a tree off US-131
Police believe deadly Dimondale shooting linked to dating relationship
Nick Malachowski last seen Feb. 18
Officials say missing Owosso man found

Latest News

"Ukraine will never be a victory for Russia," Biden said during his speech in Poland as the...
Biden in Poland: US, allies ‘will never waver’ in Ukraine
Pres. Biden rebukes Russian Pres. Putin as the Ukraine invasion nears the one-year mark.
Biden rebukes Putin as invasion nears one-year mark
New NerdWallet survey sheds light on the upcoming tax season
MSU using shared experience to help move forward
This photo taken with a drone shows portions of a Norfolk Southern freight train that derailed...
EPA orders Norfolk Southern to pay for cleanup in toxic Ohio train derailment