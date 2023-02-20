WILX’s Make an Impact initiative highlights Communities in Schools

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As we kick off our Make an Impact initiative, we’re highlighting a local nonprofit helping Michigan schools. From inside the classroom, they are putting the needs of students on the forefront and providing what’s needed for students to reach their potential.

“Whatever will get our kids to graduate we’ll provide,” said Mallory Deprekel, CEO of Communities in Schools.

Mallory Deprekel is the CEO of Communities in Schools. A statewide organization providing direct support to students inside the classroom.

“They’ll partner with school social workers, school counselors to get in and learn what the biggest needs in the school building are,” said Deprekel.

Some of the biggest needs arrive before the day begins.

“Anything from basic needs items such as coat’s, boots, backpacks, food,” said Ashlei Echols, Student Support Coordinator for Communities in Schools.

Echols is a Student Support Coordinator at Elmwood Elementary. She works directly with students and parents to provide guidance.

The organization works with 73 different schools across Michigan and focuses on building relationships with students.

“They get to know students at the root. What really are the issues at home and what they can do to support them throughout their school and education,” said Deprekel.

These types of resources are imperative for students as they’re developing. Echols is a former teacher who says unfortunately, more focus is put on the curriculum.

“Classroom teachers don’t necessarily have that additional time nor knowledge of those resources to provide for the students and families in class,” said Echols.

Communities in Schools helps to bridge the gap to skills outside the classroom. And it helps kids build character through interacting with adults.

“One friend will come up to another and they’ll be talking about something that they need. Oh, go to Ms. Vaughn, she got that, she got everything you need,” said Vaughn Smith.

Vaughn Smith is a Student Support Coordinator who focuses on these relationships. And she agrees, it’s all hands helping students.

“Communities in schools is a community organization so without community members giving and being a part of the work, we can’t do our work,” said Deprekel. She added every student deserves a caring adult outside of a caregiver.

Communities in Schools ensures every student regardless of race or background has what they need.

Throughout the week, we’ll be collecting book donations for Communities in Schools. You can learn ways to donate here. The goal is for every student to get a book.

