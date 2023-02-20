Wednesday And Thursday Are First Alert Weather Days

An icy mix of precipitation possible
First Alert Weather Monday morning webcast from WILX News 10.
By Darrin Rockcole
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 3:25 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -The First Alert Weather Team has declared Wednesday and Thursday First Alert Weather Days.

A storm system will bring the possibility of snow, sleet, freezing rain and rain Wednesday into Thursday. We may start off with a little burst of snow Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning. The bulk of the precipitation with this storm will arrive Wednesday afternoon and continue Wednesday night. The precipitation should diminish Thursday morning. With cold air at the surface and warm, moisture rich air aloft we could see some accumulation of sleet or freezing rain Wednesday night. Gusty winds will potentially cause power outages with any power lines that are coated in ice. This storm is still in the developing stage, so watch for updates over the next few days.

Download the free News 10 First Alert Weather App for forecast updates, radar, and storm notifications right to your smartphone.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Second MSU shooting victim out of critical care
MSP seized more than 7 pounds of fentanyl, 2 pounds of cocaine, 25.5 grams of ecstasy, seven...
Michigan State Police seize 7 pounds of fentanyl, $190,000 in drug bust
MSU students are in mourning after three of their fellow Spartans were shot and killed on...
MSU leaders give update on return to classes
An Amber Alert for 14-year-old Julia Ashcroft, of Atkins, Virginia, has been canceled.
Amber Alert canceled after Va. teen found safe
The Michigan Wolverines men's basketball team is honoring the Michigan State University...
Michigan shows support for Spartans ahead of basketball game

Latest News

Spartan Sunday offered support to the students who were returning to campus
MSU students create Spartan Sunday to show support
MSU leaders give an update on return to classes
MSU preparing for classes to return after mass shooting
Second MSU shooting victim out of critical care
Pedestrian hit in Bath Township, police request public’s help