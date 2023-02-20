Wednesday And Thursday Are First Alert Weather Days

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -The First Alert Weather Team has declared Wednesday and Thursday First Alert Weather Days.

A storm system will bring the possibility of snow, sleet, freezing rain and rain Wednesday into Thursday. We may start off with a little burst of snow Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning. The bulk of the precipitation with this storm will arrive Wednesday afternoon and continue Wednesday night. The precipitation should diminish Thursday morning. With cold air at the surface and warm, moisture rich air aloft we could see some accumulation of sleet or freezing rain Wednesday night. Gusty winds will potentially cause power outages with any power lines that are coated in ice. This storm is still in the developing stage, so watch for updates over the next few days.

