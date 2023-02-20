Sylvan Learning Center Joins Make An Impact
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Sylvan Learning Center is joining WILX’s Make an Impact Campaign.
This week, WILX is collecting book donations on behalf of Communities in Schools of Michigan which will benefit special literacy day initiatives at Riddle Elementary School in Lansing and Winans Elementary School in the Waverly School District.
This year, Sylvan Learning Center is collecting book donations at different locations : 2500 Kerry Street, Ste 100, Lansing AND
3343 Spring Arbor Road, #100, Jackson.
Communities In Schools of Michigan is requesting the following titles for this initiative:
- More Than Peach by Bellen Woodard
- The Proudest Blue-Book by Ibtihaj Muhammad and S.K. Ali
- I can help by Reem Faruqi
- Stand in My Shoes by Bob Sornson, Ph.D.
- The Juice Box Bully by Bob Sornson, Ph.D.
- Unsettled by Reem Faruqi
- You, Me and Empathy by Jayneen Sanders & Sofia Cardoso
- Ada Twist, Scientist: The Why Files #2: All About Plants! by Andrea Beaty & Theanne Griffith
- The Last Beekeeper by Pablo Cartaya
- The Bright Family by Matthew Cody & Carol Burrell
- The Magnificent Makers #1: How to Test a Friendship by Theanne Griffith
- The Children’s Book: The Boy Who Never Gave Up by Stephen Curry
- Inspiring Stories for Amazing Boys: A Motivational Book about Courage, Confidence and Friendship by Emily Green
- Affirmation Heroes: Self-help and Motivation for Children by Lavar K. Drummond and D G
- I Talk in Different Ways by Amanda Hartmann
- The Story of Ferdinand by Munro Leaf
- The Breaking News by Sarah Lynne Ruel
Fore more information on Sylvan Learning Center, you may visit https://www.sylvanlearning.com/
For more information on Communities of Schools in Michigan, you may visit https://www.communitiesinschools.org/
Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.
Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.