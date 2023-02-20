Sylvan Learning Center Joins Make An Impact

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Sylvan Learning Center is joining WILX’s Make an Impact Campaign.

This week, WILX is collecting book donations on behalf of Communities in Schools of Michigan which will benefit special literacy day initiatives at Riddle Elementary School in Lansing and Winans Elementary School in the Waverly School District.

This year, Sylvan Learning Center is collecting book donations at different locations : 2500 Kerry Street, Ste 100, Lansing AND

3343 Spring Arbor Road, #100, Jackson.

Communities In Schools of Michigan is requesting the following titles for this initiative:

Fore more information on Sylvan Learning Center, you may visit https://www.sylvanlearning.com/

For more information on Communities of Schools in Michigan, you may visit https://www.communitiesinschools.org/

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.