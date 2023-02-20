Sylvan Learning Center Joins Make An Impact

By Rachelle Legrand
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 4:28 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Sylvan Learning Center is joining WILX’s Make an Impact Campaign.

This week, WILX is collecting book donations on behalf of Communities in Schools of Michigan which will benefit special literacy day initiatives at Riddle Elementary School in Lansing and Winans Elementary School in the Waverly School District.

This year, Sylvan Learning Center is collecting book donations at different locations : 2500 Kerry Street, Ste 100, Lansing AND

 3343 Spring Arbor Road, #100, Jackson.

Communities In Schools of Michigan is requesting the following titles for this initiative:

Fore more information on Sylvan Learning Center, you may visit https://www.sylvanlearning.com/

For more information on Communities of Schools in Michigan, you may visit https://www.communitiesinschools.org/

