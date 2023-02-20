Salt Life co-founder pleads guilty to manslaughter

The co-founder of Salt Life Apparel was sentenced to 12 years in prison.
The co-founder of Salt Life Apparel was sentenced to 12 years in prison.(WPTV, FLORIDA HIGHWAY PATROL JACKSONVILLE, CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 6:19 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WPTV) – The co-founder of Salt Life Apparel was sentenced to 12 years in prison on Thursday.

In the Palm Beach County Courthouse, Michael Hutto pleaded guilty to manslaughter for the 2020 shooting death of an 18-year-old woman.

Hutto told detectives that he and Lora Grace Duncan were on their way to the Florida Keys when they stopped at a Singer Island hotel.

The apparel executive said they were playing as if they were shooting with their finger and a gun, but then he pointed a gun at her and it fired.

Hutto said he put the gun in his backpack and drove away until he ran out of gas.

Deputies said he made it to Jacksonville, where deputies found him making delusional comments and crying.

Hutto was taken to a hospital, where he told deputies “I think I hurt my Gracie” and began to cry.

Copyright 2023 WPTV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Second MSU shooting victim out of critical care
MSP seized more than 7 pounds of fentanyl, 2 pounds of cocaine, 25.5 grams of ecstasy, seven...
Michigan State Police seize 7 pounds of fentanyl, $190,000 in drug bust
MSU students are in mourning after three of their fellow Spartans were shot and killed on...
MSU leaders give update on return to classes
MSU raises funds for trauma recovery with Spartan Strong T-shirt sales
First Alert Weather Day
Wednesday And Thursday Are First Alert Weather Days

Latest News

Four women shot along Uptown parade route
Four women shot along Uptown parade route
What MSU students can expect in class this week
Calls for gun reform laws grow after Michigan State University mass shooting
Thousands attend March for Our Lives rally, protest at Michigan State Capitol
Thousands attend March for Our Lives rally, protest at Michigan State Capitol
Communities in Schools hosted Science Night at Elmwood Elementary.
WILX’s Make an Impact initiative highlights Communities in Schools