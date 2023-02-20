Road crews prepare for potential storm

MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) – MDOT and Consumers Energy are gearing up for the potential snow storm later this week.

No one is cutting any corners when it comes to gearing up for the potential for a winter storm, and MDOT said snowfalls earlier in the winter have helped in keeping them prepared.

Despite having time to get ready, Jocelyn Garza, a spokeswoman for MDOT, said to be patient because the ever-changing conditions can prove to be challenging to keep up with.

“We’ve started off with some light flurries and then that transitions to freezing rain and then it ends with heavy wet snow,” Garza said. “When temperatures are low, when wind is high, those are the kind of conditions that make it more difficult for salt to be effective so it can take longer for use to clear roads.”

Consumers said the weather could cause down power lines throughout the area, which in turn would cause plenty of power outages.

The power company offered some tips to make sure you’re ready in case your power goes out.

They said to make sure to charge all electrical devices, such as phones, in case of an emergency.

Have an emergency kit stocked up with canned foods, flashlights, and extra water in case the power is out for too long, and to keep yourself informed on the conditions, have a battery operated radio.

Tracy Wimmer, a spokesperson for Consumers, said they’re busy making sure everything is in place.

“We are preparing trucks, we’re getting our crews ready, we’re stocking materials in place. Obviously, we have our restoration team in place monitoring the storm and preparing for where we expect or where we’re anticipating the forecast will pose the most significant issues,” Wimmer said.

