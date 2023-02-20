Road closure on Trowbridge near US-127 and Harrison Road

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Officials announced that part of Trowbridge Road at Harrison Road is closed due to an accident.

The report came in around 1:16 Monday afternoon. Westbound Trowbridge heading towards US-127 near Harrison is shut down because of an accident.

If you plan on commuting to Trowbridge, please avoid the area.

