Road closure on Trowbridge near US-127 and Harrison Road

By Brendan Vrabel
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 1:33 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Officials announced that part of Trowbridge Road at Harrison Road is closed due to an accident.

The report came in around 1:16 Monday afternoon. Westbound Trowbridge heading towards US-127 near Harrison is shut down because of an accident.

If you plan on commuting to Trowbridge, please avoid the area.

