Previewing two First Alert Weather Days and Biden’s surprise trip

By Krystle Holleman
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 7:56 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole explains why two days this week are being declared First Alert Weather Days. Seth Wells joins the Now Desk to look at President Joe Biden’s surprise trip to Ukraine and Monday is the day students, faculty, and staff return to the campus of Michigan State University for the first time since last week’s mass shooting.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for February 19, 2023

  • Average High: 35º Average Low 19º
  • Lansing Record High: 62° 2017
  • Lansing Record Low: -21° 1978
  • Jackson Record High: 64º 2017
  • Jackson Record Low: -13º 2015

