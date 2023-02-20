Previewing two First Alert Weather Days and Biden’s surprise trip
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 7:56 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole explains why two days this week are being declared First Alert Weather Days. Seth Wells joins the Now Desk to look at President Joe Biden’s surprise trip to Ukraine and Monday is the day students, faculty, and staff return to the campus of Michigan State University for the first time since last week’s mass shooting.
More:
- Wednesday And Thursday Are First Alert Weather Days
- Biden in Ukraine ahead of war anniversary: ‘Kyiv stands’
- MSU to pay medical bills for 5 students hospitalized from shooting
- Officials say water, air is safe after toxic train derailment in Ohio
ALMANAC INFORMATION for February 19, 2023
- Average High: 35º Average Low 19º
- Lansing Record High: 62° 2017
- Lansing Record Low: -21° 1978
- Jackson Record High: 64º 2017
- Jackson Record Low: -13º 2015
Download the free News 10 First Alert Weather App for forecast updates, radar, and severe weather notifications right to your smartphone.
Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.
Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.