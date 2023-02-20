Police believe deadly Dimondale shooting linked to dating relationship

DIMONDALE, Mich. (WILX) - Police believe a shooting that left two dead in Dimondale Thursday morning stemmed from a domestic incident.

According to authorities, the shooting on Cherry Street is believed to have come from a relationship between an 18-year-old woman and a 24-year-old man. A shelter-in-place order was issued while police responded to the incident. Police said the 24-year-old man was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Their names have not been released at the time.

The investigation is ongoing.

The National Domestic Violence Hotline offers anonymous assistance and support without judgment. It can be reached 24/7 at 800-799-7233.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.