Police: 3 dead, 1 wounded in NJ; shooter believed among dead

Police say two adults and a child were killed this morning in a shooting in Union County.
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 8:30 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
LINDEN, N.J. (AP) — Authorities say three people were killed in a shooting in New Jersey, and the shooter is believed to be among the deceased.

Police in Linden in Union County said officers responded at about 9:30 a.m. Sunday found two adults and a juvenile deceased.

Another juvenile was taken to Newark University Hospital in critical condition, police said.

Police said the shooter “is believed to be among the deceased, and there is no further threat to the public.”

The names and ages of the people killed and wounded and other details weren’t immediately released.

Mayor Derek Armstead said “There simply are no words to describe the trauma, heartbreak and sorrow that we are all experiencing.” Armstead asked for prayers, especially for “the child in the hospital.”

