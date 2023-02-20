New safety plans for LCC after mass shooting at MSU

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - When an active shooter killed three students and injured five on MSU’s campus on the night of Feb. 13, Lansing Community College responded with new safety requirements.

Officials sent emails to their students saying that now, the only way to gain access to any of their buildings is with an official LCC ID card, or StarCard.

Christopher Murphy’s wife is in her third semester of Nursing School. He said “if we want to run things as usual I think we need to take proper precautions and steps to make sure that we’re not treating these incidents as a usual incidents. This is something that has rocked our entire community.”

Murphy and his wife are the parents of seven children. He said he’s happy the college is taking steps to make sure all students are safe on campus.

“It’s really important to me that when she’s here she doesn’t have to deal with the stress or the anxiety of a possible shooter or somebody aggressive inside the classroom,” Murphy said.

When his wife had to return to campus for a test, just one day after the mass shooting at MSU, Murphy said he noticed one door was broken and unable to be locked.

“They were able to get on it rather quickly and they notified us the next day that they had put in an order to fix the door and that the door was being addressed,” Murphy said. “And we had heard from other students that police officers were patrolling the area and there was an increase in security.”

As listed on their website, LCC’s Police Department will also offer Active Shooter Training sessions throughout the year. The two-hour training covers how to recognize suspicious behaviors and what not to do in a crisis. Other topics that will be covered during the training session include:

What LCC does to prevent an act of violence

How law enforcement responds to active violence

Actions you can take in an active shooter situation at the college or elsewhere

All LCC students and employees are encouraged to attend one of seven sessions throughout 2023.

