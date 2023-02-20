MSU updates crisis support available to students, families, faculty, staff
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 1:27 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University has updated information on available counseling resources and transportation assistance for the week of Feb. 20.
MSU said that “beyond our own counseling and psychiatry staff, nearly 200 counselors in the community have volunteered their time. The MSU Health Care Psychiatry team, Employee Assistance Program, Center for Survivors, Safe Place, and so many others have provided critical support to our campus community and we couldn’t be more grateful.”
- Counseling services will be available to all community members at the Hannah Community Center (819 Abbot Road) from 2-6 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 20–Thursday, Feb. 23.
CAPS will be available for student counseling in the Olin Health Center (463 E Circle Dr) from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 20 - Friday, Feb. 24.
MSU Health Care Psychiatry is offering free services to the campus community. The clinic is located at 909 Wilson Road, Room B119. Call 517-353-3070 Monday–Friday, 8 a.m.–5 p.m.
- Uwill | Crisis Resources for students and employees
1-1 Support: Teletherapy: Through a partnership with Uwill, students receive free immediate access to teletherapy with a therapist of their choice. Students are able to select a therapist based on their preferences, with day, night and weekend availability. Create a profile with your MSU Net ID email and book your first session in just minutes.
Support Webinar now available on-demand: Developing Resilience in the Wake of Tragedy
Student Support Groups: A small support group to create a safe space to process your emotional experience in the wake of this week’s tragic campus event. These small group support sessions are limited to twelve participants per session and are open to all Michigan State University students. Attendees are encouraged to participate and engage during these sessions.
- For students enrolled in the MSU BCN student plan
Access virtual care visits for mental health through Blue Cross Online Visits℠. Board-certified psychiatrists are available for a face-to-face, online visit from anywhere.
- Spartan Resilience Training Program Reflect and Connect Sessions for MSU faculty, staff, and graduate students
In response to the February 13 shooting on campus, the Spartan Resilience Training Program is offering several reflect and connect sessions for MSU faculty, staff, and graduate students. Click here to register for a time that works for you.
- 24/7 virtual crisis counseling is available. Students can call CAPS at (517) 355-8270 and press “1″ at the prompt to speak with a crisis counselor any time. Additional crisis resources are available on the CAPS Crisis page.
- ThrivingCampus has updated their system so that users can filter for community providers who are available to offer crisis services to the MSU community. Students, staff, faculty, families and community members can access the website at msu.thrivingcampus.com at any time to see off-campus mental health care options. Filters by identity, practice area, insurance and other factors are also available.
- Self-guided resources, such as soothing breathing techniques, progressive muscle relaxation and others are available on the CAPS Resources page.
- Resource Guides:
For Students
Managing Your Distress After a Tragic Event
For Faculty
Dealing With The Aftermath Of Tragedy In The Classroom
For Employees and Staff
Crisis Resources
Tips for Talking to Students in Crisis
For Parents and family members
What Can Family Members Do?
- WKAR resources for parents with young children: Helping Children with Tragic Events in the News and When Something Scary Happens
- Students can withdraw from the university for medical reasons, including mental health. For more information visit ossa.msu.edu/medical-leave
