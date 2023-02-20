MSU updates crisis support available to students, families, faculty, staff

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University has updated information on available counseling resources and transportation assistance for the week of Feb. 20.

MSU said that “beyond our own counseling and psychiatry staff, nearly 200 counselors in the community have volunteered their time. The MSU Health Care Psychiatry team, Employee Assistance Program, Center for Survivors, Safe Place, and so many others have provided critical support to our campus community and we couldn’t be more grateful.”

