MSU students create Spartan Sunday to show support

By Sarah Marilyn
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 8:07 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - An idea started by a group of friends posted to Facebook ended up going viral with support.

Spartan Sunday offered support to the students who were returning to campus. Student leader Emily Damman says the event exceeded her expectations.

“It’s Incredible, I think we are all so speechless, words are hard. The Spartan community is incredible. We put out one Facebook post and the Spartan community jumped on it, so Amazing,” says Damman.

This comes after Anthony McRae, age 43, opened fire in MSU’s Berkey Hall and Union on Monday night, killing three and injuring five others. The hours-long manhunt resulted in McRae shooting himself. As students make their way back to campus, the community wanted to show their love and support. Many organizations showed up offering groceries, gift cards, support animals, and opportunities for student bonding.

Carol Tiseo, a mom and volunteer was there offering free mom hugs. she says this event is particularly important for the students who were unable to make it back home and need a sub mom.

“It’s been overwhelming, We are trying to give as many hugs to keep up. It’s been great, they’ve been very welcoming and they want us to keep coming back”, says Tiseo.

The event made an impact on student Jessi Reim, who was worried about the security going back but now feels more supported returning to campus.

“It makes me feel seen as a student who experienced something traumatic and I feel we have all just taken so much from this, and it just makes me feel loved”, says Reim.

Spartan Sunday raised Twenty-three-thousand-dollars worth of donations which went toward offering free food and resources to students coming back to campus. Hundreds of corgis and pups were also seen visiting the students around campus providing students with much-needed comfort.

