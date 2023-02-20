March for Our Lives with SBOE pres. holds safe schools rally, protest planned at State Capitol

(March For Our Lives)
By WILX News 10
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 8:16 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Speakers include state Senator Rosemary Bayer (MI-13), AFT Michigan, representatives from Lansing and Michigan State University NAACP, Michigan Parent Alliance for Safe Schools (MiPASS), Black Lives Matter Michigan, and One Love Global, Dylan Morris (No Future without Today), and Renee and Olivia Upham (former Oxford teacher) will be speakers at the event.

The event will be held at the John A. Hannah Building, Monday at 10:30 a.m.

David Hogg of March for Our Lives will speak at the rally and later Monday at 1 p.m. at a “Take A Stand” protest on the State Capitol lawn.

