Local mother starts clothing business donating to NICUs

By Claudia Sella
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 4:32 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - One local mother and business woman is making a big difference for the tiniest people.

When Megan Lawry was on maternity leave after having her son, Beckham, she realized it was harder to find preemie and newborn clothing for boys. That’s when she founded My Little Sonshine Co., a boy focused clothing company for preemies and newborns.

My Little Sonshine Co. has been donating their onesies to babies in the sparrow NICU.

You can find My Little Sonshine Co. on Facebook and online.

