Latest on upcoming First Alert Weather Days and what’s happening on Studio 10
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 12:43 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Wednesday and Thursday have been First Alert Weather Days and Meteorologist Justin Bradford has the latest. Plus, it’s pączki season and Studio 10′S Claudia Sella has the sweet details.
ALMANAC INFORMATION for February 20, 2023
- Average High: 35º Average Low 19º
- Lansing Record High: 61° 2018
- Lansing Record Low: -22° 1929
- Jackson Record High: 63º 2018
- Jackson Record Low: -19º 2015
