Latest on upcoming First Alert Weather Days and what’s happening on Studio 10

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Wednesday and Thursday have been First Alert Weather Days and Meteorologist Justin Bradford has the latest. Plus, it’s pączki season and Studio 10′S Claudia Sella has the sweet details.

Connect with Studio 10!

More:

ALMANAC INFORMATION for February 20, 2023

Average High: 35º Average Low 19º

Lansing Record High: 61° 2018

Lansing Record Low: -22° 1929

Jackson Record High: 63º 2018

Jackson Record Low: -19º 2015

Download the free News 10 First Alert Weather App for forecast updates, radar, and severe weather notifications right to your smartphone.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.