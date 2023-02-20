Lansing Symphony Orchestra announces MasterWorks concert

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing Symphony Orchestra (LSO) announced its next MasterWorks concert at the Wharton Center.

Its fourth MasterWorks concert is expected to take place on March 4 where husband and wife duo Hye-Jin Kim and Ara Gregorian, who is from East Lansing will join the orchestra. They will perform Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s joyous Sinfonia Concertante.

Violinist Gregorian is the Four Seasons Chamber Music Festival Distinguished Professor in Music at East Carolina University. The LSO said that he is the founder, artistic director, and executive director of the Four Seasons Chamber Music Festival in North Carolina,

“Known for his thrilling performances and musical creativity, violinist/violist Gregorian made his New York recital debut in 1996 in Carnegie Hall’s Weill Recital Hall and his debut as soloist with the Boston Pops Orchestra in Symphony Hall in 1997. Since that time, he has established himself as one of the most sought-after and versatile musicians of his generation.”

Violinist Kim won first-prize win at the Yehudi Menuhin International Violin Competition at the age of 19.

“Born in Seoul, South Korea, Kim entered the Curtis Institute of Music at age 14 and earned her master’s degree at the New England Conservatory. Kim’s debut CD, “From the Homeland,” is available on CAG Records. Kim is an associate professor of violin at East Carolina University and a member of the Cooperstown Quartet. She is the creator of Lullaby Dreams, a project that brings beauty and humanity to the hospital experience of babies, families and medical staff in NICUs and children’s hospitals through music.”

Another performance on the LSO’s program is Dmitri Shostakovich’s Symphony No. 9 which was written at the conclusion of World War II.

The program is Saturday, March 4.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.