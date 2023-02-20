Jackson College professor describes guest star experience on ‘Chicago Fire’

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Jackson College’s theatre instructor, Sara Anne Tomczak, will be on NBC’s “Chicago Fire” Wednesday.

Tomczak received a call about the opportunity from her Chicago agent, she recorded an audition and landed a guest star role. She traveled to Chicago for a day of filming.

“It was a very cool experience. Our call time was 5 a.m. in downtown Chicago. They had rented out a whole floor of a building, and there were about 50 people on the set, all different jobs behind the scenes. I had my own trailer with breakfast waiting, hair and make-up artists; very cool and very fun.

“Then a driver takes me down to the set, and we have rehearsal and practice the scene a few times. Then I go to the green room and wait while they set up lights; someone is hired to be a stand-in in my place for this. Then they call you to the set, have hair and make-up done again, then go to work. It was me and two other actors, including the lead actor who was phenomenal. We did probably five or six takes, each time with the director coming out between to tell me to do something different. We wrapped by about 9:30 a.m. that morning!”

Tomczak is new this year at Jackson College and is working to build the Theatre program.

