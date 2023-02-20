Hospitalized MSU student condition upgraded, two students remain critical

(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 11:30 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Two students hospitalized for injuries received at the Michigan State University campus shooting have had their condition status changed from critical to serious, but stable.

Two of the students’ status was upgraded from critical, one on Sunday, and the second student’s condition change was reported Monday by Sparrow Health.

Two of the five students injured remain in critical condition, one student is reported to be in fair condition.

MSU Police and Public Safety reported the change on social media.

