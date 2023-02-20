Have you seen him? Police request help locating missing Owosso man

Nick Malachowski last seen Feb. 18
Nick Malachowski last seen Feb. 18(City of Owosso Government)
By WILX News 10
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 9:56 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
OWOSSO, Mich. (WILX) - The Owosso Police Department is requesting the community’s assistance in locating Nick Malachowski, a 34 year-old resident of Owosso.

Nick Malachowski, missing since Feb. 18
Nick Malachowski, missing since Feb. 18(City of Owosso Government)

Malachowski was last seen on Friday, Feb. 18 at 9:30 p.m. near Hopkins Lake.

If you have information regarding his location, please call 989-743-9111.

