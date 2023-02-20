Have you seen him? Police request help locating missing Owosso man
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 9:56 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
OWOSSO, Mich. (WILX) - The Owosso Police Department is requesting the community’s assistance in locating Nick Malachowski, a 34 year-old resident of Owosso.
Malachowski was last seen on Friday, Feb. 18 at 9:30 p.m. near Hopkins Lake.
If you have information regarding his location, please call 989-743-9111.
Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.
Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.