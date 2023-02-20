Have you seen him? Police request help locating missing Owosso man

OWOSSO, Mich. (WILX) - The Owosso Police Department is requesting the community’s assistance in locating Nick Malachowski, a 34 year-old resident of Owosso.

Nick Malachowski, missing since Feb. 18 (City of Owosso Government)

Malachowski was last seen on Friday, Feb. 18 at 9:30 p.m. near Hopkins Lake.

If you have information regarding his location, please call 989-743-9111.

