Grand Ledge’s Teddy Williams to join much bigger team in the fall

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (WILX) - Since kindergarten, Grand Ledge senior Teddy Williams has been involved in sports.

“I used to play football basketball and baseball but I stopped playing baseball in seventh grade and then just started focusing on football and basketball,” Williams said.

Williams has always been a team guy. He did it all on the football team in the fall and now he’s in the midst of doing a little bit of everything on the hardwood.

But for him, it’s seeing his teammates share success he enjoys the most.

“If you’re gonna enjoy like a big moment with your teammates, like a big win or just like a big play in a game. It’s really fun,” Williams said.

Much like his 6-foot-7, 240-pound frame, Williams has had quite the large impact on the Comets’ hoops team as well.

“It’s huge to have Teddy. His presence, his work ethic, everything that he does for this team,” Grand Ledge interim head basketball coach Luke Charter said. “Not a very vocal kid, but just a natural leadership presence to him. So we’re lucky to have that.”

And next fall, Williams will trade his yellow and blue in for black and gold, as he will continue his football career at Army West Point.

“Army is a really cool place. Playing Division 1 college sports was always a goal of mine and just from a cultural standpoint, a

very hard-working place and I try and model my lifestyle for that,” Williams said of the fit at his soon-to-be school.

Williams knew very little about requirements that come with playing a sport at a service academy. After consulting family friends who both served themselves, joining the Knights football team was a no-brainer.

But joining a much-bigger team to defend his country, Williams knew that was the deal-breaker.

“You’re not alone with all the hard stuff going on. You’re with your brothers,” Williams said. “You’re not alone with any difficulties you’re maybe having there, so that’s another thing I looked at.”

Competing athletically at the Division 1 level is one thing, but for a military academy, where athletics certainly takes a backseat to serving your country, it’s quite the testament to character.

At Grand Ledge, Williams is the perfect fit for the opportunity.

“Just with how humble is and willing to take on that duty. That just shows how good of a person is,” Charter said proudly of Williams. “He’s thinking about others and obviously being able to represent our country is huge for him. He should represent us well.”

But it’s seeing his teammates share success he enjoys the most ...

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.