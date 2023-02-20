General Motors sets up fundraiser for MSU

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - General Motors (GM) announced that they launched a fundraising campaign in response to the mass shooting at Michigan State University that killed three people and injured five others.

GM said on Monday that all U.S. plants will participate in the fundraiser to support the United Way of South Central Michigan. It will also support any on-site assistance to MSU students, staff, and faculty. They also declared Monday “Green Monday.” GM said plants from Arlington, Texas to Lake Orion, Michigan are wearing Spartan gear and green-colored apparel to show their support.

Plants from Lansing Delta Township and Lansing Grand River lit up their buildings green at night.

The company said its employees have already donated thousands to the United Way of South Central Michigan.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.