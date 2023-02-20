First Alert Weather Forecast

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Today starts out under the clouds and we may see a few snowflakes. This afternoon partial clearing is expected. Wind gusts near 40 MPH are possible this afternoon. High temperatures today will be in the mid 30s. Tonight the clouds roll back in and a few snow showers are possible overnight night. Lows temperatures tonight will be in the mid 20s.

First Alert Weather Days: Wednesday and Thursday are now First Alert Weather Days due to a winter storm that will bring all precipitation types to the area. Late tonight through early Wednesday we may see some snow, but the bulk of the storm moves in Wednesday afternoon. This is a classic winter storm that contains heavy snow to the north, some rain/snow or sleet mix to the south and a swath of sleet and freezing rain right in the middle where warm air flows over the top of a cold air at the surface allowing raindrops aloft to tumble into this cold layer and freeze quickly. Slippery travel as well as power outages are possible Wednesday afternoon into Thursday.

Following the storm colder air is back Friday with partly cloudy skies and high temperatures in the low 20s. Saturday will be mostly cloudy with the chance of a few snowflakes. High temperatures Saturday will be in the mid 30s.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for February 20, 2023

Average High: 35º Average Low 19º

Lansing Record High: 61° 2018

Lansing Record Low: -22° 1929

Jackson Record High: 63º 2018

Jackson Record Low: -19º 2015

