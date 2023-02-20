Digging into the delicious details of Quality Dairy’s Paczki

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Tomorrow is Fat Tuesday, and Quality Dairy’s bakers have been working around the clock this month to churn out their famous Paczki.

We got an inside look at the Paczki making process at their bakery where they have 14 flavors.

Fat Tuesday is the last day to indulge in QD Pączki! Hurry and get your fill of these delicious Polish pastries before they’re gone til next year.

For more information or where you can find these delicious treats: http://qualitydairy.com/v15/

