AG Nessel shares resources following the MSU shooting

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Attorney General Dana Nessel encouraged people to check on their mental health after the mass shooting on the campus of Michigan State University.

The Michigan Department of Attorney General said in a statement that it is typical for people to experience emotions like “survivor guilt” after a traumatic event. Attorney General Dana Nessel and Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) Director Elizabeth Hertel encouraged people to check on themselves after Monday’s shooting.

“The violent attack at MSU last week has shaken us all, and in the aftermath of a tragedy such as this, no one is untouched,” said Nessel. “There are many resources available for students and parents alike who may be struggling. Dealing with the grief, shock and trauma after a tragic event can take time, and I encourage anyone impacted to utilize these tools and to take care of themselves.”

They said there is no right way to deal with tragedy. People could have feelings of shock, sorrow, fear, and anger while having it affect their physical life with the loss of sleep, appetite, and concentration.

“MDHHS joins the Spartan community and Michiganders across the state in extending our condolences to those affected by the events at Michigan State University,” said Hertel. “While no family or community should have to experience this, it is important to take care of the mental health needs of survivors and those impacted by this tragic event. We encourage anyone who was affected by this week’s events to use available resources as they navigate grief and process this traumatic event.”

The department said there are some tips that may help people in the aftermath the MSU shooting:

Talk about it:

Strive for balance:

When a tragedy occurs, it’s easy to become overwhelmed and have a negative or pessimistic outlook.

Balance that viewpoint by reminding yourself of people and events that are meaningful and encouraging.

Turn it off and take a break:

Limit the amount of news you take in.

While getting the news informs you, being overexposed to it can increase stress.

Honor your feelings:

It is common to have a range of emotions after a traumatic incident.

Take care of yourself:

Engage in healthy behaviors to enhance your ability to cope with excessive stress.

Help others or do something productive:

Locate resources in your community for ways you can help people who have been affected by this incident or have other needs.

Please be wary of bad actors who may take advantage of this tragedy for their own financial gain.

Learn what to look out for with our Disaster Relief and Charity Scams Alert

Be patient:

Remember that grief is a long process.

Give yourself time to experience your feelings and recover.

The department also listed links that can help people with their mental health:

