1 dead, 1 injured after crash involving garbage truck

Police Lights(WBNG)
By Brianna Owczarzak
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 10:41 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GENESEE TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - One person is dead and another was injured after a crash involving a garbage truck Monday morning.

It happened shortly after 6:30 a.m. at the intersection of Dort Highway and Stanley Road in Genesee Township on Monday, Feb. 20.

The preliminary investigation indicates the garbage truck was traveling northbound on Dort Highway when it crossed over into the southbound lane and crashed into a Jeep Wrangler, the Genesee Township Police Department said, adding the garbage truck then crashed into a utility pole.

Witnesses told police the driver of the garbage truck may have been experiencing a medical emergency at the time of the crash, police said.

The 56-year-old driver of the garbage truck was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Jeep was transported to Hurley Medical Center for non-life-threatening injuries.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

