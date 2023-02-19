Spartans Fall at Wisconsin on Badgers’ Senior Night

Dylan St. Cyr made 30 saves
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)(WLUC)
By Kellan Buddy
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 11:36 PM EST
MADISON, Wis. (WILX) - No. 17/14 Michigan State dropped its regular-season finale at Wisconsin on Saturday, falling 6-2 on the Badgers’ senior night.

The Badgers took a 2-0 lead in a sluggish first period for MSU, and then each team scored twice in the middle frame, as Nash Nienhuis and Cole Krygier scored goals in the period for the Spartans (16-15-2, 10-11-2 B1G).  MSU carried stretches of play over much of the third yet couldn’t get anything on the board;  Corson Ceulmans put the fifth on the board with just under four minutes remaining, and Mathieu de st. Phalle got an empty netter – his second goal of the night - to give Wisconsin its final 6-2 margin and second win in the last three games.

Dylan St. Cyr made 30 saves, while Jared Moe had 24 for the Badgers in his final home game of his career.

The Spartans are idle in the final weekend of the regular season, when the three remaining Big Ten series are Wisconsin at Penn State, Notre Dame at Michigan, and Ohio State at Minnesota.  The quarterfinal round of the Big Ten Tournament begins March 3 on campus sites of the teams seeded 2-4.

