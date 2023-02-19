Second MSU shooting victim out of critical care

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - One of the five students in the hospital after Monday’s mass shooting was out of critical care.

Michigan State University announced on Twitter that Sparrow Health updated the conditions of the five victims involved in the on-campus shooting Monday night. One student is okay and in fair condition, meanwhile, another was moved from critical to serious condition but is okay.

The other three still remain in critical condition.

UPDATE: @SparrowHealth has updated the conditions of the students in the hospital to the following:



• 1 student is in fair condition (previously stable)



• 1 student is in serious condition, but stable (previously critical)



• 3 students remain in critical condition pic.twitter.com/TlMPargmW7 — MSU Police and Public Safety (@msupolice) February 19, 2023

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.