Pedestrian hit in Bath Township, police request public’s help

BATH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Saturday night a man was found near a Bath Township roadway that appeared to have been struck according to law enforcement.

Bath Township Police reported around 10 p.m. officers received the call to respond to the scene at Park Lake Rd. near Culver Drive.

Officers described the victim as in his 50′s and that he had “apparently been struck by a vehicle” some time earlier.

Police request anyone with knowledge of the incident to call 911 or reach out to them on Facebook.

Police said they have spoken with many homeowners “however, if anyone that lives near the area may have possible video of the roadway during near that time, please reach out to us.”

The man is currently in the hospital with his condition is unknown at this time, according to authorities.

