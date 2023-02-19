Officials: Man brutally attacked officer before stealing police vehicle

Hokuokalani Patoc, Jr. was arrested after police say he brutally attacked an officer and stole...
Hokuokalani Patoc, Jr. was arrested after police say he brutally attacked an officer and stole a police vehicle.(Honolulu Police Department)
By HNN Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 4:08 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (KHNL/Gray News) - A man in Hawaii was arrested after officials said he brutally attacked an officer and stole a police vehicle Thursday morning.

The Honolulu Police Department said 39-year-old Hokuokalani Patoc, Jr. was charged with first-degree attempted murder along with other counts.

Authorities said Patoc attacked Cpl. Nakia Newton with a crowbar or weapon similar to a crowbar before taking off in Newton’s cruiser and leading officers on an hours-long chase.

KHNL reports Newton sustained critical injuries to his head in the assault.

Officers arrested Patoc around 7 a.m. Thursday. His bond was set at $1 million.

Copyright 2023 KHNL/KGMB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MSP seized more than 7 pounds of fentanyl, 2 pounds of cocaine, 25.5 grams of ecstasy, seven...
Michigan State Police seize 7 pounds of fentanyl, $190,000 in drug bust
MSU raises funds for trauma recovery with Spartan Strong T-shirt sales
Michigan State Police troopers recovered a vehicle stolen out of Marshall on Feb. 17, 2023.
14-year-old apprehended after police pursuit on I-69 with stolen vehicle
loaded gun
Gun reform bills introduced in Michigan legislature
The Michigan Wolverines men's basketball team is honoring the Michigan State University...
Michigan shows support for Spartans ahead of basketball game

Latest News

A record-breaking dinosaur footprint was discovered on the UK coast.
Record-breaking dinosaur footprint found off UK coast
The Memphis Police Department is investigating a double shooting that left several injured and...
1 dead, 10 injured in two Memphis shootings, police say
FILE - Former President Jimmy Carter teaches Sunday school at Maranatha Baptist Church, in...
Fond remembrances for Jimmy Carter after entering hospice
Keeping Eyes on Midweek Ice Concerns