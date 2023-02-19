MSU to pay medical bills for 5 students hospitalized from shooting

(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 12:34 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Medical bills will be paid by Michigan State University for the five students hospitalized from injuries during the shooting Feb. 13 on campus.

MSU Deputy Spokesperson Dan Olsen confirmed the information Sunday.

MSU is raising funds for trauma recovery with Spartan Strong t-shirt sales.

The Spartan Strong Fund will help provide stronger campus safety, mental health services for students, faculty and staff, and the changing needs of Michigan State University. Examples of support could include campus safety enhancements and mental health services for students, faculty and staff. The fund could cover hospital stay costs for the five students still recovering at Sparrow Hospital.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MSP seized more than 7 pounds of fentanyl, 2 pounds of cocaine, 25.5 grams of ecstasy, seven...
Michigan State Police seize 7 pounds of fentanyl, $190,000 in drug bust
MSU raises funds for trauma recovery with Spartan Strong T-shirt sales
Michigan State Police troopers recovered a vehicle stolen out of Marshall on Feb. 17, 2023.
14-year-old apprehended after police pursuit on I-69 with stolen vehicle
loaded gun
Gun reform bills introduced in Michigan legislature
New details revealed in deadly MSU campus shooting

Latest News

MSU students are in mourning after three of their fellow Spartans were shot and killed on...
WATCH: MSU leaders give update on return to classes
The Michigan Wolverines men's basketball team is honoring the Michigan State University...
Michigan shows support for Spartans ahead of basketball game
MSU funerals; and athletics returns
MSU funerals; and athletics returns
Warm weather Sunday, possible winter storm next week