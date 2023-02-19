Michigan shows support for Spartans ahead of basketball game

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WILX) - The long-standing rivalry has been set aside ahead of the men’s basketball game at Crisler Center.

Saturday, the Michigan State Spartans are visiting Ann Arbor to face the Michigan Wolverines in their first event since Monday’s shooting at the East Lansing campus that left three students dead.

Michigan Athletics announced plans to honor the MSU community ahead of Saturday night’s matchup, including a moment of silence, lighting up the center in green and white, and the UM Pep Band learning to perform the Michigan State alma mater.

Tonight’s shirts that Michigan players, staff, and band members will be wearing in solidarity with Michigan State. pic.twitter.com/dtjjT1uFQ5 — Joey Ellis (@Jellis1016) February 18, 2023

