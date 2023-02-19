First Alert Weather Forecast

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The next several days will be quiet across Mid-Michigan. Today we may see a sprinkle of rain early on, followed by a mix of clouds and sun. High temperatures today will be a little warmer in the mid to upper 40s. Tonight the clouds settle back in with lows near 30º. Monday starts under the clouds, followed by partly cloudy skies for most of the day. Monday will be a breezy day with high temperatures in the low 40s. Tuesday plan on partly cloudy skies with high temperatures in the upper 30s.

First Alert: We are tracking what could be an impactful storm that will move through the area Wednesday into Thursday. This storm has the potential to bring a wintry mix of freezing rain, sleet, snow and rain. This system is still several days away but it does have the potential to bring widespread and potentially significant impacts. Stay with News 10 for updates over the next few days as we get a better handle on the track of the mid-week storm.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for February 19, 2023

Average High: 35º Average Low 19º

Lansing Record High: 62° 2017

Lansing Record Low: -21° 1978

Jackson Record High: 64º 2017

Jackson Record Low: -13º 2015

